We all want Tamim to return if he's fit: Khaled Mahmud

Bangladesh's national cricket team will be without the services of Tamim Iqbal for the rest of the year according to reports as speculation increases over his international future being over.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director and Abahani Limited coach Khaled Mahmud said that Tamim's international future needed to be resolved after reports emerged from various sources that Tamim had a meeting with the BCB officials on Sunday.

There he discussed he would not be playing international cricket for Bangladesh in 2024 and given his fitness and back condition, he would only return to playing ODIs under the right circumstances.

"I feel that the quicker this matter is resolved, the better as it has become a thing that's the talk of the town on a daily basis, I feel that Bangladesh cricket is above everything," Mahmud said at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday after Abahani's big win against Partex Sporting Club.

"But we all want Tamim to return if he is fit and fine and if he wants to play then he will definitely play. But it seems like there's something else when we hear that he will play under certain conditions being a cricketer," he said.

The former Bangladesh captain also added that Tamim wanting to represent the national team under certain conditions felt 'bad to hear' and Bangladesh still needed him.

"I will play for the national team and the nation or the national team is above everything. In that regard, whether there will be conditions or not is something that feels bad to hear," Mahmud added.

"Tamim has served the national team for so many years and we need him. If the team management, selectors and coach feel that Tamim is needed then of course. But getting that in return for something or how logical would that be, isn't something I can say," he concluded.