Emon smashes another DPL ton, Tamim continues to struggle

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 06:07 pm

Emon hit five fours and as many sixes in his 114-ball-100. Zakir Hasan scored 79 off 77 and Mohammad Mithun smashed a quick 42 off 29 to take Prime Bank's total to 305-8.

Photo: Prime Bank CC
Photo: Prime Bank CC

Parvez Hossain Emon's second consecutive hundred and a late hat-trick from Mahedi Hasan helped Prime Bank Cricket Club secure a thrilling three-run win over City Club in a high-scoring affair at the BKSP-4 in Savar on Sunday. 

Tamim Iqbal, who batted first drop in the previous match, opened the innings with Emon with last game's opener and centurion Shahadat Hossain dropping down the order. 

Tamim made six runs off 11 deliveries while Shahadat, in at six, scored one off three.

In reply, each of City Club's top five contributed with Joyraj Sheikh (55 off 78), Shahriar Komol (66 off 84) and Sazzadul Haque (76 off 37) standing out.

Mahedi Hasan was entrusted with the responsibility of defending 15 runs off the final over. He was belted for a six and a four early but the off-spinner picked up three in three to seal Prime Bank's win.

