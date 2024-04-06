Saif hundred enough for SK Jamal to beat Prime Bank despite Tamim's half-century

His 115-run innings trumped Prime Bank Cricket Limited's Tamim Iqbal who bagged his fifth half-century in the last six matches.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Saif Hassan scored a hundred to secure Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club a third straight win in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. His 115-run innings trumped Prime Bank Cricket Limited's Tamim Iqbal who bagged his fifth half-century in the last six matches.

Batting first, SK Jamal posted 292 runs for the loss of 6 wickets at Sher E Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Saif's 115-run innings came from 120 balls where the opener hit 12 boundaries and three maximums.

Apart from Saif, Shykat Ali and Fazle Mahmud scored 43 and 42 runs respectively. Ziaur Rahman bagged a quickfire 39 runs to take SK Jamal to a decent score.

Prime Bank's pacer Hasan Mahmud was a bit expensive giving away 64 runs in his 10 overs but he picked up 3 wickets including that of Saif.

Chasing 293, Prime Bank had a decent start coourtesy of veteran Tamim. He bagged 69 runs from 70 balls hitting five boundaries.

He was accompanied well by the likes of Parvez Hossain Emon and Shahadat Hossain Dipu. Prime Bank actually had a good chance of winning the match during the middle overs but they lost some quick wickets and lost the momentum. 

From 135/2, they weree reduced to 174/7 in no time. They were eventually bundled out for 219 runs, losing the match by 73 runs.

SK Jamal's Tipu Sultan picked up four wickets while the centurion Saif bagged a brace.

