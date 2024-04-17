'Mustafiz has nothing to learn from IPL, others can learn from him'

Sports

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 05:43 pm

Related News

'Mustafiz has nothing to learn from IPL, others can learn from him'

"They (Chennai) will want a hundred percent from Mustafiz. They have no headache about his fitness, but we do."

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 05:43 pm
Photo: IPL
Photo: IPL

Mustafizur Rahman wasn't necessarily the first-choice pacer for Chennai Super Kings during the auction. He was picked at the latter stage keeping in mind to make the best use of slow and spinning wicket of their home ground. Mustafiz has so far done justice to that plan. Picking up 10 wickets from five matches, the left-arm pacer was also the holder of the purple cap for a while in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mustafiz was allowed NOC till 30 April, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted him one more day and let him play a match more in the ongoing tournament.

While renowned cricketers from around the world play in IPL and much can be learned from the diverse set of players and coaches, Jalal Yunus, head of the cricket operations department of the BCB, believes that Mustafiz has nothing to learn from the IPL. Instead, many cricketers from the IPL can learn from him.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jalal Yunus spoke with the media in Mirpur on Wednesday. When asked if there was any benefit to playing in the IPL, he said, "We are allowing Mustafiz to play until 1 May. He will be returning home on 2 May. Would it have been better for Mustafiz to play in the IPL? There is nothing left for Mustafiz to learn from the IPL now. The process of learning for Mustafiz is over. Rather, many cricketers from the IPL can learn from him."

"There will be no benefit for Bangladesh in this. Others will benefit from being close to Mustafiz."

"And you think IPL is just a four-over game. But you know how stressful it can be. They have to travel at night too. Even after the game ends, they have to fly at 1 am. It's very difficult. We are concerned about Mustafiz's health, and his fitness," he added.

"They (Chennai) will want a hundred percent from Mustafiz. They have no headache about his fitness, but we do."

Mustafiz's workload management is also being viewed with importance.

"We are not bringing Mustafiz back just to play in the Zimbabwe series. Here, we will manage his workload. But if he stays in the IPL, that won't happen. There is no need for him to learn from there. He has been playing in the IPL for 7-8 years. They will benefit, not us," Jalal Yunus said.

Jalal Yunus also mentioned that Mustafiz did not express interest in playing in the IPL himself.

The BCB official said, "Mustafiz himself did not request. We gave him an NOC until 30 April, and he was happy with that. Later, when his franchise requested us, Mustafiz also requested another match. But later, there was no request from him to play full tournament. He requested for one match, and we granted it."

Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman / IPL 2024 / Jalal Yunus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

2h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

6h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

7h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

6m | Videos
Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

36m | Videos
Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

2h | Videos
Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

5h | Videos