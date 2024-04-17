'Mustafiz has nothing to learn from IPL, others can learn from him'

Mustafizur Rahman wasn't necessarily the first-choice pacer for Chennai Super Kings during the auction. He was picked at the latter stage keeping in mind to make the best use of slow and spinning wicket of their home ground. Mustafiz has so far done justice to that plan. Picking up 10 wickets from five matches, the left-arm pacer was also the holder of the purple cap for a while in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mustafiz was allowed NOC till 30 April, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted him one more day and let him play a match more in the ongoing tournament.

While renowned cricketers from around the world play in IPL and much can be learned from the diverse set of players and coaches, Jalal Yunus, head of the cricket operations department of the BCB, believes that Mustafiz has nothing to learn from the IPL. Instead, many cricketers from the IPL can learn from him.

Jalal Yunus spoke with the media in Mirpur on Wednesday. When asked if there was any benefit to playing in the IPL, he said, "We are allowing Mustafiz to play until 1 May. He will be returning home on 2 May. Would it have been better for Mustafiz to play in the IPL? There is nothing left for Mustafiz to learn from the IPL now. The process of learning for Mustafiz is over. Rather, many cricketers from the IPL can learn from him."

"There will be no benefit for Bangladesh in this. Others will benefit from being close to Mustafiz."

"And you think IPL is just a four-over game. But you know how stressful it can be. They have to travel at night too. Even after the game ends, they have to fly at 1 am. It's very difficult. We are concerned about Mustafiz's health, and his fitness," he added.

"They (Chennai) will want a hundred percent from Mustafiz. They have no headache about his fitness, but we do."

Mustafiz's workload management is also being viewed with importance.

"We are not bringing Mustafiz back just to play in the Zimbabwe series. Here, we will manage his workload. But if he stays in the IPL, that won't happen. There is no need for him to learn from there. He has been playing in the IPL for 7-8 years. They will benefit, not us," Jalal Yunus said.

Jalal Yunus also mentioned that Mustafiz did not express interest in playing in the IPL himself.

The BCB official said, "Mustafiz himself did not request. We gave him an NOC until 30 April, and he was happy with that. Later, when his franchise requested us, Mustafiz also requested another match. But later, there was no request from him to play full tournament. He requested for one match, and we granted it."