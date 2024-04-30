No point crying about IPL's impact player rule: Chakaravarthy

Sports

Reuters
30 April, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 11:48 am

Related News

No point crying about IPL's impact player rule: Chakaravarthy

The rule, which was introduced to the tournament last season, allows teams to bring in one substitute at any time for a player in the starting 11.

Reuters
30 April, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 11:48 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy said bowlers must learn to live with the Indian Premier League's (IPL) impact player rule instead of complaining about something they cannot change.

The rule, which was introduced to the tournament last season, allows teams to bring in one substitute at any time for a player in the starting 11.

The rule has been credited with helping produce some massive totals this season, with teams taking the shackles off their batsmen early in their innings knowing that they can bring in another batter if required.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The impact player rule was there last year too but there weren't as many high scores," said Chakaravarthy, who bagged 3-16 in Monday's seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

"The main thing is teams have understood better how to use an impact player this season. They all know that there is extra batting (available if needed) and charge from the first ball.

"That's how it's going. How much ever the bowlers cry, that's how it is. We have to take up the challenge. You can't change the size of the ground, you can't change anything," he told reporters.

Chakaravarthy took the wickets of Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs and impact player Kumar Kushagra as Kolkata restricted Delhi to 153-9 in 20 overs.

A blistering 68 off 33 balls from Phil Salt at the top of the order ensured Kolkata got home with 21 balls remaining and stay on track to secure a playoff spot.

Kolkata are second in the standings with six wins from nine games and face five-times champions Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Cricket

IPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

3h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

17h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

23h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

14h | Videos
Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

15h | Videos
Govt borrowing from commercial banks rises 12 times in Jul-Apr

Govt borrowing from commercial banks rises 12 times in Jul-Apr

4h | Videos
Is Amazon emitting carbon?

Is Amazon emitting carbon?

13h | Videos