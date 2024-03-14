Mushfiqur reserves high praise for Shanto after Bangladesh captain's ‘one-man show’

Sports

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 03:58 pm

Related News

Mushfiqur reserves high praise for Shanto after Bangladesh captain's ‘one-man show’

Shanto rescued Bangladesh from 23-3 and steered Bangladesh home in a 256-run chase, hitting an unbeaten 122 off 129 deliveries.

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 03:58 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim applauded Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto after the latter's first ODI ton as skipper guided Bangladesh to a superb win in the first match of three-match series on Wednesday in Chattogram. 

Shanto rescued Bangladesh from 23-3 and steered Bangladesh home in a 256-run chase, hitting an unbeaten 122 off 129 deliveries. Mushfiqur Rahim gave him good support with an unbeaten half-century. 

This is his first ODI series as Bangladesh's full-time captain and according to Mushfiqur, leadership brings the best out of the southpaw. As captain, Shanto has 323 runs in seven ODIs at an average of 64.6 and a strike-rate of 92 with the help of one century and two fifties.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"He was excellent. It was a one-man show tonight," Mushfiqur told reporters on Wednesday. "I think leadership brings out the best in some individuals. Shanto is definitely one of them. He really enjoys the captaincy. Shanto is the sort of guy who has the mentality to take responsibility as a challenge. I knew that he would score runs at the highest level."

Mushfiqur, who has captained Bangladesh across formats, praised the team atmosphere under Shanto. 

"Atmosphere is very important. We don't worry about the outcome. We try to keep our processes intact. We don't expect all seven batters to get centuries every day but as long as he sticks to his strengths and practice routines, it was just a matter of time," he stated.

Before Wednesday, Shanto had converted only two of his 10 fifty-plus scores to centuries but Mushfiqur pointed out that he is starting to play long innings now.

"He plays more fluently. He can be more dominating (now). He used to get 50s or 60s after getting a good start but now he is playing long innings," Mushfiqur added.

Cricket

Najmul Hossain Shanto / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Mushfiqur Rahim / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

7h | Panorama
AI-generated representational image.

Ramadan away from home: How it goes for Bangladeshi students abroad

1h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

1d | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

21h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

2h | Videos
The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

4h | Videos
Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

5h | Videos
Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

6h | Videos