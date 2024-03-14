Mushfiqur reserves high praise for Shanto after Bangladesh captain's ‘one-man show’

Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim applauded Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto after the latter's first ODI ton as skipper guided Bangladesh to a superb win in the first match of three-match series on Wednesday in Chattogram.

Shanto rescued Bangladesh from 23-3 and steered Bangladesh home in a 256-run chase, hitting an unbeaten 122 off 129 deliveries. Mushfiqur Rahim gave him good support with an unbeaten half-century.

This is his first ODI series as Bangladesh's full-time captain and according to Mushfiqur, leadership brings the best out of the southpaw. As captain, Shanto has 323 runs in seven ODIs at an average of 64.6 and a strike-rate of 92 with the help of one century and two fifties.

"He was excellent. It was a one-man show tonight," Mushfiqur told reporters on Wednesday. "I think leadership brings out the best in some individuals. Shanto is definitely one of them. He really enjoys the captaincy. Shanto is the sort of guy who has the mentality to take responsibility as a challenge. I knew that he would score runs at the highest level."

Mushfiqur, who has captained Bangladesh across formats, praised the team atmosphere under Shanto.

"Atmosphere is very important. We don't worry about the outcome. We try to keep our processes intact. We don't expect all seven batters to get centuries every day but as long as he sticks to his strengths and practice routines, it was just a matter of time," he stated.

Before Wednesday, Shanto had converted only two of his 10 fifty-plus scores to centuries but Mushfiqur pointed out that he is starting to play long innings now.

"He plays more fluently. He can be more dominating (now). He used to get 50s or 60s after getting a good start but now he is playing long innings," Mushfiqur added.