Mushfiqur dismisses retirement talks from T20Is following his wife's Instagram post

As his retirement issue from the T20 cricket has been the talk of the cricket fraternity for some times now, Mushfiqur Rahim himself dismissed it, saying that he wants to play in all format of cricket as long as he is able to maintain his fitness.

Mushfiqur Rahim's retirement issue came to the fore when BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon requested clarity from senior players on their future plans. He said that due to the advent of T20 cricket, the senior cricketers are no longer focusing on all formats.

"Our problem is that we don't want anyone to feel bad and we want them to quit with a smiling face," Papon said.

Many one believed that the statement of Papon directed to the senior players, specially Mushfiqur Rahim as he is the only senior who is at the moment playing all formats of cricket.

For the first time, after Papon's statement, Mushfiqur opened up, saying, "I don't have that kind of desire right at this moment. I want to play as long as opportunity comes my way and as long as I can maintain my fitness."

After Mushfiqur's century and 5,000-run landmark, a comment of his wife Jannatul Qifaya Mondi further sparked the debate.

"We'll bid bye with a smiling face but do you have a replacement?" Mondy wrote, posting a photo of Mushfiqur's century celebration in her social media outlet.

When asked about that, Mushfiqur said that he is yet to see what his wife wrote.

But later he made a comment that there is no value of experience in Bangladesh, a statement that is believed to come out of disappointment.

"There is no value of experience in Bangladesh. I have spent 17 years in the national team and it's a big achievement. I want to play in future if I get a chance," he said.