Mushfiqur dismisses retirement talks from T20Is following his wife's Instagram post

Sports

BSS
18 May, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 11:00 pm

Related News

Mushfiqur dismisses retirement talks from T20Is following his wife's Instagram post

After Mushfiqur's century and 5,000-run landmark, a comment of his wife Jannatul Qifaya Mondi further sparked the debate. "We'll bid bye with a smiling face but do you have a replacement?" Mondy wrote, posting a photo of Mushfiqur's century celebration in her social media outlet.

BSS
18 May, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 11:00 pm
Mushfiqur dismisses retirement talks from T20Is following his wife&#039;s Instagram post

As his retirement issue from the T20 cricket has been the talk of the cricket fraternity for some times now, Mushfiqur Rahim himself dismissed it, saying that he wants to play in all format of cricket as long as he is able to maintain his fitness.

Mushfiqur Rahim's retirement issue came to the fore when BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon requested clarity from senior players on their future plans. He said that due to the advent of T20 cricket, the senior cricketers are no longer focusing on all formats.

"Our problem is that we don't want anyone to feel bad and we want them to quit with a smiling face," Papon said.

Many one believed that the statement of Papon directed to the senior players, specially Mushfiqur Rahim as he is the only senior who is at the moment playing all formats of cricket.

For the first time, after Papon's statement, Mushfiqur opened up, saying, "I don't have that kind of desire right at this moment. I want to play as long as opportunity comes my way and as long as I can maintain my fitness."

After Mushfiqur's century and 5,000-run landmark, a comment of his wife Jannatul Qifaya Mondi further sparked the debate.

"We'll bid bye with a smiling face but do you have a replacement?" Mondy wrote, posting a photo of Mushfiqur's century celebration in her social media outlet.

When asked about that, Mushfiqur said that he is yet to see what his wife wrote.

But later he made a comment that there is no value of experience in Bangladesh, a statement that is believed to come out of disappointment.

"There is no value of experience in Bangladesh. I have spent 17 years in the national team and it's a big achievement. I want to play in future if I get a chance," he said.

Cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

14h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

15h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

3h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

3h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

5h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire