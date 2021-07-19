Man arrested on suspicion of rape at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium

The International Olympic Committee claimed a man has been arrested on suspicion of the alleged rape of a woman in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The incident happened on Friday night. The man is 30-year old, holds Uzbek nationality. He had been a staff working within the stadium.

According to the Japanese national media company NHK, the 20-year-old woman is a part-time worker at that stadium. That night the man was working in the cafeteria and they met there.

The attack is suspected to have taken place after a rehearsal of the opening ceremony. The man has denied the allegation. He said that the woman showed positive behavior at that time.

NHK have confirmed, the Tokyo police are investigating the case.