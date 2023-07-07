Case filed against alleged BCL leader over rape in Munshiganj

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 11:42 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A case has been filed against an alleged Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader over the rape of a young girl in Munshiganj.

The young girl was reportedly raped on Tuesday night at the rooftop of an old building within Munshiganj General Hospital, allegedly by a leader of Ward 2 Chhatra League in Munshiganj municipality.

The victim's mother lodged a case against the accused at the Sadar police station on Thursday (6 July) night, confirmed Officer-in-Charge of Munshiganj police station Tarikuzzaman. He said that the authorities are actively working to apprehend the suspect.

According to the victim, she was at the hospital with her mother on Tuesday night. A group of 4-5 individuals including the prime accused were also at the hospital.

Around midnight, as the crowd thinned, the accused approached the girl near the stairs and made unwelcome advances.

Once she rejected his advances, he allegedly raped her after forcefully taking her to the rooftop of an old hospital building.

Afterwards, he threatened her with grave consequences in an attempt to silence her. The young girl subsequently received medical treatment at the hospital.

Following the incident, the accused individuals reportedly made various threats and attempts to intimidate the victim over the phone.

Efforts to contact the accused via phone were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Munshiganj District Chhatra League President Faisal Mridha said that the rape incident has already come to the attention of the district committee of the ruling party's student wing and the city Chhatra League has already been told to take necessary actions.

He also said that Chhatra League cannot be held accountable for this heinous act.

"I have heard that he is associated with the politics of Ward 2 Chhatra League. The president and general secretary of the district Chhatra League has been asked to investigate whether there is even a committee there or not," he further said.

Rape Allegation / Munshiganj / Bangladesh

