Litton back in Dhaka while Shakib flies to Dubai after their Lanka Premier League stints

BSS
21 August, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 12:08 am

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan flew to Dubai after ending the Lankan Premier League (LPL) mission but Litton Das who also played in Shakib's team in the tournament returned to Dhaka on Sunday.

Litton will join the ongoing training camp for the Asia Cup on Monday while Shakib is slated to return to the country on 23 August, a BCB official said.

Shakib and Litton's team Galle Titans failed to make the LPL final after losing to B-Love Kandy by 34 runs in the second Qualifier yesterday.

Both of the Bangladeshi players were off-colour during the crucial match although Shakib did well in bowling.

The ace all-rounder in fact shined in with the bowling in the whole tournament, claiming 10 wickets in 10 matches with an excellent economy rate of 5.70. But he scored just 138 runs in 9 innings.

Litton, the best batter for Bangladesh in the last two years, meanwhile spent yet another disastrous tournament.

After failing to prop up his game in Canada Global T20, he made just 34 runs in three matches for Galle Titans in his maiden LPL outing.

The training camp of Bangladesh will continue till 25 August.

