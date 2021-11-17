Liton Das turns off-spinner, bowls for the first time in career

Sports

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 07:02 pm

Playing for Rangpur Division, Liton didn’t have a good time with the bat. Opening the innings, he scored 24 off 47 balls. But in this match, Liton was seen doing something he had never done before in his career, let alone first-class cricket.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Liton Das has been left out of Bangladesh's squad for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The wicketkeeper-batter is now participating in the 23rd round of the National Cricket League (NCL), the country's premier first-class competition. 

Playing for Rangpur Division, Liton didn't have a good time with the bat. Opening the innings, he scored 24 off 47 balls. But in this match, Liton was seen doing something he had never done before in his career, let alone first-class cricket.

During Dhaka Division's second innings, Rangpur skipper Akbar Ali brought Liton into the attack to roll his arm over. It was the first time he bowled in first-class cricket. Liton bowled off-spin for three overs and conceded 14 runs but didn't pick up any wicket. 

Akbar Ali used as many as nine bowlers in the second innings. Only Akbar himself and Nasir Hossain did not bowl in that innings.

The match held at BKSP-4 in Savar ended in a draw and Rangpur retained top spot in NCL Tier-1. Tanbir Hayder, who took four wickets in two innings and scored 45 runs, was adjudged the player of the match.

