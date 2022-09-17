Mushfiqur Rahim picks up knee injury, gets six stitches

Wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who recently retired from T20Is, has injured his left knee while doing fitness work in the gymnasium of Mirpur Sher-E-Bangla Stadium on Saturday (17 September).

The cut required six stitches and they will be removed after at least a week. In that case, he will have to stay out of action for at least two weeks.

The experienced player has informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that he would take part in the first-class tournament National Cricket League (NCL) starting on 10 October. So, he has got enough time to recover.

Mushfiqur will be back in the international arena with the home Test series against India in November.