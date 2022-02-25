Experience brings change in Liton's mindset

Experience brings change in Liton's mindset

He played a sublime knock of 136 today in the second ODI to fashion Bangladesh's 88-run victory and by virtue of this victory the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The change in the mindset helped Liton Das being consistent in International cricket after initial struggle. Liton said the change came due to the experience, which was key to success.

He played a sublime knock of 136 today in the second ODI to fashion Bangladesh's 88-run victory and by virtue of this victory the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"We are now seniors and improving our game day by day by playing matches. have been playing cricket for five years, Afif and others had already spent 2/3 years here in international cricket," Liton said here today after the match.

He said a proper planning helped them thrive against the Afghan spin trio, who were described as the world's best by Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal before the series.

"They are very dangerous bowlers. We had played Mujeeb in the BPL so we had some ideas about his bowling. I played Rashid in the past so, from there, I had an experience. Our experience against them helped us to devise a plan for how we should play against them. And therefore success came."

Bangladesh won the first game by four wickets but that victory came after an epic fightback staged by Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Courtesy of Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bangladesh were reduced to 45-6 and a defeat looked imminent before the monumental batting from the duo.

According to Liton, Farooqi got the help from the wicket in the second match also. But his plan was to see off Farooqi's spell, bringing up his Test cricket mindset.

"He bowled magnificently in the first match and today he was not so bad. He started with the wicket of Tamim Iqbal and got some swing. So I planned to play with a Test cricket mindset. want to see off his spell and want to stay in the crease till 10-15 overs," he informed.

Liton also said as an opener in ODI he always thinks to play till 35 overs and then go after the bowlers.

"As an opener in ODI I believe if I could stay till 35 overs, I will score 80 runs. In the first match, I got out cheaply. So I was serious today not to get out early. When I played 35 over, I got the belief that I could do something extraordinary today," he remarked.

Liton struck 16 fours and two sixes in his 126-ball 136 as Bangladesh posted 306-4, their highest total against Afghanistan. Bangladesh dismissed Afghanistan for 218 in 45.1 overs with a disciplined display of bowling.

Liton was well supported by Mushfiqur Rahim (86). They combined for a national record third-wicket stand of 202.

"I knew I have to bat deeper to put an impact, so it was my goal and I am happy to execute it," Liton said.

"I also enjoyed my partnership with Mushfiqur. We also had some good partnership in the past. He encouraged me a lot."

