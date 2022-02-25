PM congratulated Liton-Mushfiq and told me to reward Joy for the brilliant catch: BCB president

Sports

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 08:50 pm

Related News

PM congratulated Liton-Mushfiq and told me to reward Joy for the brilliant catch: BCB president

"I know that you all are happy, the whole country is happy. The honourable prime minister called me five times during the match. Can you imagine? She congratulated both Liton and Mushfiq and told me to reward the guy [Joy] who took that brilliant catch," he told the media.

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 08:50 pm
PM congratulated Liton-Mushfiq and told me to reward Joy for the brilliant catch: BCB president

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is known to be an ardent follower of cricket. She often turns up at the grounds to show support to the team. Nazmul Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said that the prime minister called him five times while the match was going on and told him to reward Liton Das and Mahmudul Hasan Joy. 

Liton Das played a sublime knock of 136 off 126 balls and was adjudged the player of the match. Liton went off the field for a while towards the back end of the match and Joy filled in for him. He displayed tremendous balance and took a brilliant catch at the boundary. 

"I know that you all are happy, the whole country is happy. The honourable prime minister called me five times during the match. Can you imagine? She congratulated both Liton and Mushfiq and told me to reward the guy [Joy] who took that brilliant catch," he told the media.

Cricket

PM Sheikh Hasina / Liton Das / Mushfiqur Rahim / Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

11h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

11h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

2h | Videos
Indian little master beat World champion

Indian little master beat World champion

2h | Videos
Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

3h | Videos
Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused