PM congratulated Liton-Mushfiq and told me to reward Joy for the brilliant catch: BCB president

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is known to be an ardent follower of cricket. She often turns up at the grounds to show support to the team. Nazmul Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said that the prime minister called him five times while the match was going on and told him to reward Liton Das and Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Liton Das played a sublime knock of 136 off 126 balls and was adjudged the player of the match. Liton went off the field for a while towards the back end of the match and Joy filled in for him. He displayed tremendous balance and took a brilliant catch at the boundary.

"I know that you all are happy, the whole country is happy. The honourable prime minister called me five times during the match. Can you imagine? She congratulated both Liton and Mushfiq and told me to reward the guy [Joy] who took that brilliant catch," he told the media.