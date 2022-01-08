Lewandowski, Messi, Salah short-listed for Fifa Best Men's Player award

Sports

Reuters
08 January, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 01:44 pm

Related News

Lewandowski, Messi, Salah short-listed for Fifa Best Men's Player award

Messi ended his wait for a major international trophy in 2021 when he helped Argentina win the Copa America. The 34-year-old also bagged his seventh Ballon d'Or trophy last month. 

Reuters
08 January, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 01:44 pm
Lewandowski, Messi, Salah short-listed for Fifa Best Men&#039;s Player award

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah have been short-listed for The Best Fifa Men's Player award, football's world governing body said on Friday.

Lewandowski, who won the award in 2020, scored a Bundesliga record 41 goals in the 2020-21 season to eclipse the previous best set by Gerd Muller in the 1971-72 campaign. 

Messi ended his wait for a major international trophy in 2021 when he helped Argentina win the Copa America. The 34-year-old also bagged his seventh Ballon d'Or trophy last month. 

Egypt striker Salah is the Premier League's top scorer this season with 16 goals.

Australia forward Sam Kerr of Chelsea along with Barcelona's Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas made the three-player shortlist for the women's award.

Kerr helped Chelsea retain the Women's Super League title in 2021, while Hermoso and Putellas were part of the Barcelona team that won the Champions League and Spanish top-flight title last season.

The winners will be announced on January 17.

Football

Robert Lewandowski / Leo Messi / Mohamed Salah / fifa / FIFA Football Awards / FIFA Best Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female and male red-crested pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

5h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

6h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

5h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

2h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

2h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

23h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals