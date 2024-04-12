FIFA president urges fight against racism in football

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called Thursday for a concerted fight against pervasive racism in international football.

After numerous instances of abuse hurled at Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinicius Junior, among others, Infantino told a meeting of South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) there were "problems" in the sport.

"We have to be united to fight racism," he said at an event in Asuncion attended by the presidents of Uruguay and Paraguay, which will host inaugural matches of the 2030 World Cup along with Argentina.

"Vinicius and others are suffering. There's no reason for those attacks. We have to be united against violence in the world," said Infantino.

Last month, Spain faced Brazil in a friendly match in Madrid arranged to raise awareness of racism following numerous instances of abuse aimed at Vinicius over recent seasons.

Before that match, Vinicius said his desire to play football was reducing as incidents of racial abuse aimed at him piled up in Spain.

Other players of color have also suffered abuse in Europe, Brazil and elsewhere in recent months.