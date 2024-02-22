Kroos announces Germany comeback for Euro 2024 on home soil

Sports

Reuters
22 February, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 09:09 pm

Related News

Kroos announces Germany comeback for Euro 2024 on home soil

The 34-year-old Kroos, a 2014 World Cup winner, announced his national team retirement in July 2021 after Germany were beaten 2-0 by England in the last 16 of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Reuters
22 February, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 09:09 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos announced his comeback to the Germany national team on Thursday after three years of international retirement and ahead of this summer's European Championship on home soil.

The 34-year-old Kroos, a 2014 World Cup winner, announced his national team retirement in July 2021 after Germany were beaten 2-0 by England in the last 16 of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Kroos, who made his international debut in 2010, won 106 caps for Germany. He has also won five Champions League crowns, among a long list of club titles, from his time at Bayern Munich and Real.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Guys, quick and painless: From March onwards I will again be playing for Germany," Kroos said in a social media post.

"Why? Because the national team coach asked me, because I want to and because I am certain that there are more things possible with the team at the Euro than most people believe at the moment."

Germany are hosts of the Euros that start on June 14 and will be held across 10 cities. The final is in Berlin on July 14 but the hosts' have struggled for form in recent years.

The four-time world champions have crashed out in the first round at the last two World Cups in 2018 and 2022.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who took over in September 2023, has not enjoyed a good start with his team having won just two of their last six matches. They also lost their most recent two games, against Turkey and Austria, in November.

They next play France and Netherlands in March.

Football

Tony kroos / Germany football team / Euro 2024.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

9h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

12h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

10h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

1h | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

3h | Videos
Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

5h | Videos
Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

6h | Videos