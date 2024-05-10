Injured Gnabry in doubt for Germany's Euros campaign

Injured Gnabry in doubt for Germany's Euros campaign

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry has been ruled out for the season and could miss Germany's home Euro 2024 campaign with a hamstring injury, the club announced on Friday.

Gnabry left the field after 27 minutes in Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid.

Bayern issued a statement saying the 28-year-old would "miss the remainder of the season" after a diagnosis showed a tear in his left hamstring.

Bayern have two Bundesliga games remaining before Germany open the Euros against Scotland in Munich on June 14.

Former Arsenal forward Gnabry has had a difficult run with injuries this season, which cost him his spot in Julian Nagelsmann's last Germany squad.

After scoring against his old club in Bayern's 2-2 Champions League quarter final in April, Gnabry was subbed out with injury and only returned to face Real Madrid in the semis.

Gnabry broke his arm in September and has missed 15 matches since December with muscle injuries.

The winger has played 45 games for Germany, scoring 22 goals.

Serge Gnabry / Germany football team / Euro 2024.

