Courtois ruled out of Euro 2024, says Belgium head coach

Sports

AFP
30 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 10:22 pm

Related News

Courtois ruled out of Euro 2024, says Belgium head coach

Real Madrid's Courtois has missed the entire season with a knee ligament injury and suffered a further setback in March which required another knee operation.

AFP
30 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 10:22 pm
Courtois ruled out of Euro 2024, says Belgium head coach

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out of Euro 2024, national team coach Domenico Tedesco said Tuesday.

Real Madrid's Courtois has missed the entire season with a knee ligament injury and suffered a further setback in March which required another knee operation.

Capped 102 times since his international debut in 2011, Courtois said last December that he was giving up on playing at the European Championship in Germany due to his left knee injury.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"On this topic, everything has already been said. I don't want a tit for tat situation," Tedesco told German media on Tuesday.

Courtois has been on frosty terms with Tedesco since June 2023, after being overlooked as captain following an injury to Kevin De Bruyne, with Romelu Lukaku instead chosen to wear the armband.

Tedesco pointed out that by announcing his decision in December, Courtois had allowed the Belgian staff to prepare other options.

"We are focusing on players who are in good shape," he said.

Football

Thiabaut Courtois / Spain Football Team / Euro 2024.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

13h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

1h | Videos
The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

3h | Videos
Spending Cap in Premier League

Spending Cap in Premier League

9m | Videos
Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

6h | Videos