Kazi Salahuddin makes 'hurtful' comment about journalists, apologises later

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has received a lot of criticism of late for obvious reasons. Its president Kazi Salahuddin grabbed headlines many times before for all wrong reasons including speaking ill of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan. But after today's executive committee meeting at the BFF house, Salahuddin made another inappropriate comment, this time insulting the reporters covering the press conference.

Before the press conference, Salahuddin was heard saying, "If journalists want to enter here [the BFF], they have to submit photos of their parents."

At that time, BFF vice-president Kazi Nabil Ahmed was sitting beside him. Salahuddin continued, "[A journalist] has to show a photo of his father wearing shoes. It should be mandatory."

The BFF president later apologised for his comment. In a video sent from the BFF, Salahuddin said, "I saw a news article where I said something that hurt the journalists. Actually I didn't say anything to hurt them. I was joking with Nabil about something. I didn't know the tape [recorder] was on. I am sorry for my comment."