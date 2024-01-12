FIFA fines BFF on disciplinary issues

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has been fined by FIFA for disciplinary violations. The BFF issued a press release confirming the events.

The fines were imposed in connection with the crowd disturbances during the World Cup qualifying matches in October and November of last year.

The BFF media release listed crowd unruliness, the use of smoke flares, and spectators entering the field to shake hands with players as contributing factors. The governing body fined BFF 14,000 and 11,250 Swiss francs.

Six players were carded in the World Cup qualifying match against the Maldives on 12 October 2023, and the fine was increased by an additional 5,000 Swiss francs.

In the press release, the BFF asked the supporters to keep their composure while cheering on Bangladesh on the field. It added that in order to prevent future smoke flares and crowd disturbances, stricter security measures will be implemented.