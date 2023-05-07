BFF decides against calling banned Shohag to appear before investigation committee

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

The first meeting of the Committee to Further Investigate the Complaints brought by the FIFA following former General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag's two-year ban was held on Sunday. 

For further investigation, a 10-member inquiry committee was formed from the BFF; two people resigned from the 10-member committee for personal reasons. As a result, the number of our committee members is eight. 

Kazi Nabil Ahmed, vice-president of the BFF and a member of the committee said that they would submit a report within 30 working days and decided not to have Shohag appear before the committee. 

"Then in the meeting of the last two dates it was decided that we will submit the report within thirty working days. The first meeting of our investigation committee was held today. Three could not be in the meeting with us today. One is out of the country. Two more members could not attend today due to a busy schedule. They will attend the next meeting."

"We have already instructed the former general secretary of FIFA to provide the documents related to this complaint of FIFA. From today we have started investigating the papers. We will call those who have been named in the FIFA report one by one and talk to them about these issues. Also, if anyone else feels the need to speak for the sake of the investigation, I would also request them to come and speak with us," he said.

The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss whom they would call to appear before the committee. 

"That is what was discussed in our meeting - when to call whom and what to do. There is no chance to call him (Shohag). We are not calling him. Speaking of the rest, FIFA has decided on it. The board has decided. He appealed, yes, but that is another matter. We will talk to the rest first. We'll talk to them and decide later if necessary. I can't make any decisions today. We need to investigate further."

"I don't think it will be too difficult to get the necessary papers. So we can understand who is cooperating and who is not. If we find any signs of non-cooperation, we will take immediate action," he said.

 

 

Abu nayeem Sohag / bff

