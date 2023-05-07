BFF having talks with Olympic Association to have men's team in Asian Games: Nabil

Sports

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 07:19 pm

Related News

BFF having talks with Olympic Association to have men's team in Asian Games: Nabil

But the BFF vice-president Kazi Nabil Ahmed, today, said that they are having talks with the BOA to have the men's team in the Asian Games.

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 07:19 pm
BFF having talks with Olympic Association to have men&#039;s team in Asian Games: Nabil

The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) said yesterday that the men's team would not be sent to the Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China in September. Its treasurer AK Sarkar stated that the decision was made at a meeting where several officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) were present. 

But the BFF vice-president Kazi Nabil Ahmed, today, said that they are having talks with the BOA to have the men's team in the Asian Games.

"This decision has been taken considering the performance of the men's team. At the meeting, there were representatives of the  BFF but they were also a little silent about the matter," Sarkar said yesterday.

"Earlier it was decided to participate in 17 disciplines. A discipline grew with the addition of boxing. It has been decided that the men's football team will not be sent. But the women's football team will go," he added.

Nabil, after a meeting of the national teams' committee, claimed that the BFF has not been informed of the decision officially.

"We are having talks with the BOA to have our men's team in the Asian Games in Hangzhou," Nabil told the reporters today.

"There were a lot of issues discussed in the BOA meeting yesterday. We haven't officially been informed of any decision as yet. The press release from BOA says about 17 disciplines, including football. We are hoping the men's team will also be there."

"After seeing media reports, I spoke with the BOA president yesterday evening and told him that the men's team needs to be sent too," he said.

Football

bff / bangladesh football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

7h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

9h | Mode
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

25m | TBS World
How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

2h | TBS Entertainment
Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

1h | TBS Face to Face
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

4h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work