BFF having talks with Olympic Association to have men's team in Asian Games: Nabil

The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) said yesterday that the men's team would not be sent to the Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China in September. Its treasurer AK Sarkar stated that the decision was made at a meeting where several officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) were present.

But the BFF vice-president Kazi Nabil Ahmed, today, said that they are having talks with the BOA to have the men's team in the Asian Games.

"This decision has been taken considering the performance of the men's team. At the meeting, there were representatives of the BFF but they were also a little silent about the matter," Sarkar said yesterday.

"Earlier it was decided to participate in 17 disciplines. A discipline grew with the addition of boxing. It has been decided that the men's football team will not be sent. But the women's football team will go," he added.

Nabil, after a meeting of the national teams' committee, claimed that the BFF has not been informed of the decision officially.

"We are having talks with the BOA to have our men's team in the Asian Games in Hangzhou," Nabil told the reporters today.

"There were a lot of issues discussed in the BOA meeting yesterday. We haven't officially been informed of any decision as yet. The press release from BOA says about 17 disciplines, including football. We are hoping the men's team will also be there."

"After seeing media reports, I spoke with the BOA president yesterday evening and told him that the men's team needs to be sent too," he said.