'It's different walking this slow': Usain Bolt after walking the ramp in the New York fashion show

Olympic gold medal-winning athlete Usain Bolt turned his hand to modelling Tuesday (13 Sept.), walking in the Puma fashion show at New York Fashion Week. Speaking backstage after the show, the retired sprinter called the experience "pretty good," although he conceded that walking so slowly doesn't come naturally to him.

"It's definitely different walking this slow. I was just following all the models. They said 'slow it down, enjoy the moment,' so I did just that," he said.

The show marked designer June Ambrose's first runway show as creative director for Puma. She staged an immersive presentation called "Futrograde," showcasing both men's and women's clothing. It celebrated the worlds of music, sports and of course, fashion.

As expected, there were track pants and sneakers but also streetwear and gowns. In addition to Bolt, Ambrose's models included Winnie Harlow and Christian Combs -- the son of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

June Ambrose has been a costume designer to the stars for many years so it makes sense why so many celebrities showed up Tuesday when she staged her first runway show as creative director of Puma.

Robin Thicke, Dixie D'Amelio, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Walter "Clyde" Frasier, Lauren London and Deborah Cox are just a few of the famous faces who sat in front row.

"I'm really excited about being here to support my girl. June Ambrose was quite the visionary, quite the one who has been extremely forward-thinking when it comes to fashion and collaborating, different styles and different mixes and different vibes and different energies," said Cox.

The Puma brand marks its 75 anniversary in 2023.