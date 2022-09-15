'It's different walking this slow': Usain Bolt after walking the ramp in the New York fashion show

Sports

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 07:33 pm

Related News

'It's different walking this slow': Usain Bolt after walking the ramp in the New York fashion show

"It's definitely different walking this slow. I was just following all the models. They said 'slow it down, enjoy the moment,' so I did just that," he said.

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 07:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Olympic gold medal-winning athlete Usain Bolt turned his hand to modelling Tuesday (13 Sept.), walking in the Puma fashion show at New York Fashion Week. Speaking backstage after the show, the retired sprinter called the experience "pretty good," although he conceded that walking so slowly doesn't come naturally to him.

"It's definitely different walking this slow. I was just following all the models. They said 'slow it down, enjoy the moment,' so I did just that," he said.

The show marked designer June Ambrose's first runway show as creative director for Puma. She staged an immersive presentation called "Futrograde," showcasing both men's and women's clothing. It celebrated the worlds of music, sports and of course, fashion.

As expected, there were track pants and sneakers but also streetwear and gowns. In addition to Bolt, Ambrose's models included Winnie Harlow and Christian Combs -- the son of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

June Ambrose has been a costume designer to the stars for many years so it makes sense why so many celebrities showed up Tuesday when she staged her first runway show as creative director of Puma.

Robin Thicke, Dixie D'Amelio, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Walter "Clyde" Frasier, Lauren London and Deborah Cox are just a few of the famous faces who sat in front row.

"I'm really excited about being here to support my girl. June Ambrose was quite the visionary, quite the one who has been extremely forward-thinking when it comes to fashion and collaborating, different styles and different mixes and different vibes and different energies," said Cox.

The Puma brand marks its 75 anniversary in 2023.

Others

Usain Bolt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

10h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

12h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

1h | Videos
Showpiece for Living Room

Showpiece for Living Room

2h | Videos
Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

8h | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation