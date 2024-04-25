Usain Bolt named ambassador for T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a surprising yet exciting addition to the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Olympic legend Usain Bolt as an ambassador for the tournament, to be held in the West Indies and USA from 1 June to 29 June of this year.

Bolt, known for his electrifying speed and charismatic personality, holds world records in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m sprints.

His achievements on the track have transcended borders and inspired a generation of athletes. Now, he aims to bring that same energy and global appeal to the world of cricket.

"Coming from the Caribbean, where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart," Bolt said, expressing his enthusiasm for the role. He aims to support the growth of cricket, particularly in the United States, which he sees as a crucial step towards the sport's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Bolt's role as ambassador will involve promoting the T20 World Cup, starting with a cameo appearance in the official anthem music video alongside renowned artists Sean Paul and Kes. He will also attend matches in the West Indies and participate in fan engagement events in the United States.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice praised Bolt's involvement, stating, "Usain Bolt is a global icon... His passion for cricket is well known, making him the perfect fit for this role."