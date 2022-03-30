Bolt becomes co-owner of esports group WYLDE

Reuters
30 March, 2022
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 04:52 pm

Bolt becomes co-owner of esports group WYLDE

An 11-time world champion, Bolt, 35, retired after the 2017 World Championships in London where he suffered a hamstring injury in the final race of his career.

Bolt becomes co-owner of esports group WYLDE

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has joined esports group WYLDE as co-owner, the Dublin-based organisation said.

Bolt, who holds the 100m and 200m world records, will be "involved in a range of activities focused on elevating WYLDE's growing brand", the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

WYLDE was founded two years ago by Steve Daly, a former investment banker at JP Morgan, and David Cronin, former President & Chief Executive of the American Ireland Funds.

Bolt told the BBC in December 2021 that he used to skip training to play video games when he was young.

