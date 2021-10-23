'I want to end my career at Liverpool': Salah

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 01:56 pm

Liverpool&#039;s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fourth goal as Southampton&#039;s Alex McCarthy looks dejected. Photo: Reuters
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fourth goal as Southampton's Alex McCarthy looks dejected. Photo: Reuters

Although one of Premier League's best player's contract at Liverpool expires after a couple of years, Mohammed Salah has let the media know about his desire to play at Liverpool for the rest of his career.

The Egypt international, arguably in the form of his career for Jurgen Klopp, will see his current contract at Anfield expire in June 2023, and is yet to pen an extension.

But while the Reds continue to mull over a prospective package for the striker, Salah has now put the ball in their court by stating that cannot see himself playing against the club in the future.

What has been said?

"If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can't say much about that - it's not in my hands," the forward told Sky Sports News .

"It depends on what the club want, not on me. At the moment I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad.

"It's hard, I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad. At the moment I don't see myself playing against Liverpool but let's see what will happen in the future."

The bigger picture

Salah will look to once more rise to the occasion when he leads Liverpool's attack against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Egypt star has scored 12 goals in 11 games so far this season, netting in all but one of his eight Premier League games in 2021-22.

