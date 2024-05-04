Liverpool questions becoming a drag for Slot

Sports

Reuters
04 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 05:50 pm

Related News

Liverpool questions becoming a drag for Slot

"There is nothing official yet and I am sitting here with a Feyenoord emblem on my chest, so the intention is for this press conference to be about Feyenoord, but I think you will try (and ask about Liverpool) anyway," he quipped.

Reuters
04 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Liverpool questions becoming a drag for Slot

Questions about his imminent appointment as Liverpool manager are becoming a drag for Dutchman Arne Slot as he prepares to lead Feyenoord through the final weeks of the season.

He will celebrate his 100th match in charge of the Dutch side on Sunday but his pre-match press conference was again dominated by his impending move to replace Juergen Klopp at Liverpool.

"For the 25th time, I really can't answer it," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There is nothing official yet and I am sitting here with a Feyenoord emblem on my chest, so the intention is for this press conference to be about Feyenoord, but I think you will try (and ask about Liverpool) anyway," he quipped.

"I still have the confidence that things will turn out well, but I really can't give any further answers," was the only concession he made to questions about moving to the Premier League.

"If this continues, this will be an unpleasant press conference," Slot said. "I just think it's appropriate to give all the answers to these questions at the end of the season, because I'm still busy with Feyenoord here and Liverpool are also still busy with their season."

Asked whether he should be congratulated on being offered one of the most sought after managerial jobs in football, Slot said; "You can always congratulate me, but it is most appropriate to do so at the end of the season when it is really official."

Slot was asked to confirm reports he had visited England during the week.

"I was in Italy with my daughter, otherwise I wouldn't have such a nice tan," he said.

Slot has spent three season at Feyenoord, winning the Dutch league last season and they are heading for second place in this campaign.

"We have made incredible progress. When I started here, we received 5.5 million euros for our striker and we were able to invest just about that amount," he said.

"Now we are going into the Champions League for the second season in a row and the money is a lot more."

Football

Arne Slot / Liverpool FC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

9h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

1h | Videos
Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

14m | Videos
How to recover stock market losses

How to recover stock market losses

3h | Videos
That is why Finland joined NATO

That is why Finland joined NATO

6h | Videos