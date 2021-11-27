Hasan Ali's fifer bundles Tigers out for 330

That's an excellent session for Pakistan or you can say for Hasan Ali. He was the chief wrecker and the reason they have picked six wickets in the session.

It might go down as Pakistan's session, but Bangladesh will be very happy reaching 330. Especially after being four down for under 50 runs. A memorable century for Liton, yet another score in the nineties for Mushfiqur, a very useful 38 from Mehidy and Hasan Ali's five-for the highlights of this innings. Hasan took four of those wickets today.

What this innings says is this: if you get into a partnership, make it count. The 206-run fifth-wicket stand has played a massive role in Bangladesh reaching a score that is definitely par, if not above par.

Mushfiq was unbeaten on 82 at the end of the first day's play and could add only 9 more runs to his overnight tally before he was caught behind for 91 off Faheem Ashraf's delivery.

Earlier, Liton could add only one more run to his overnight score before he was trapped LBW to for 114.

Debutant Yasir had a cautious start before departing for 4. He got off the mark in Test cricket with a lovely cover drive in the 15th ball that he faced, and that was it. Hasan Ali got his leg-stump cartwheeling as he completely went through Yasir's defences creating a big gap between Yasir's bat and pad.

The first session of the second day deservingly belonged to Pakistan - much like the first hour of the first day.

Pakistan have seen how this deck has been behaving after spending four sessions in the field. After lunch, it will be their turn to have a crack with the bat. Interestingly, nine of the ten wickets went to pacers.

Bangladesh: 330 (114.4 ov)

Liton 114 (233) || Mushfiqur 91 (225) || Mehidy 38 (68)*

Hasan 5-51 (20.4 ov) || Faheem 2-54 (14 ov) || Shaheen 2-70 (27 ov) || Sajid 1-79 (27 ov)