Hasan Ali's fifer bundles Tigers out for 330

Sports

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 12:16 pm

Related News

Hasan Ali's fifer bundles Tigers out for 330

It might go down as Pakistan's session, but Bangladesh will be very happy reaching 330.

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 12:16 pm
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB

That's an excellent session for Pakistan or you can say for Hasan Ali. He was the chief wrecker and the reason they have picked six wickets in the session.

It might go down as Pakistan's session, but Bangladesh will be very happy reaching 330. Especially after being four down for under 50 runs. A memorable century for Liton, yet another score in the nineties for Mushfiqur, a very useful 38 from Mehidy and Hasan Ali's five-for the highlights of this innings. Hasan took four of those wickets today.

What this innings says is this: if you get into a partnership, make it count. The 206-run fifth-wicket stand has played a massive role in Bangladesh reaching a score that is definitely par, if not above par.

Mushfiq was unbeaten on 82 at the end of the first day's play and could add only 9 more runs to his overnight tally before he was caught behind for 91 off Faheem Ashraf's delivery. 

Earlier, Liton could add only one more run to his overnight score before he was trapped LBW to for 114.

Debutant Yasir had a cautious start before departing for 4. He got off the mark in Test cricket with a lovely cover drive in the 15th ball that he faced, and that was it. Hasan Ali got his leg-stump cartwheeling as he completely went through Yasir's defences creating a big gap between Yasir's bat and pad. 

The first session of the second day deservingly belonged to Pakistan - much like the first hour of the first day.

Pakistan have seen how this deck has been behaving after spending four sessions in the field. After lunch, it will be their turn to have a crack with the bat. Interestingly, nine of the ten wickets went to pacers.

 

Bangladesh: 330 (114.4 ov)

Liton 114 (233) || Mushfiqur 91 (225) || Mehidy 38 (68)*

Hasan 5-51 (20.4 ov) || Faheem 2-54 (14 ov) || Shaheen 2-70 (27 ov) || Sajid 1-79 (27 ov)

Cricket

Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asian Openbill on a marsh. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Openbill: A bird that baffled Julian Huxley and endured a parade of poisoned snails

2h | Panorama
CMED’s trained paramedics go door to door documenting health conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, BMI etc. Photo: Courtesy

CMED: Providing villagers with affordable healthcare at home through ‘health accounts’

3h | Panorama
2022 Honda City RS

2022 Honda City RS

3h | Wheels
From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

1d | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

2d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 