'Happy to chase' Tigers asked to bowl first in ODI series opener

Related News

The hosts left out Mustafizur Rahman in the bench along with Tanzid Hasan Tamim and legspinner Rishad Hossain who was in fine form in the T20I series.

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 02:38 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh lost the toss and have been asked to bowl first by Sri Lanka in the ODI series opener at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The hosts left out Mustafizur Rahman in the bench along with Tanzid Hasan Tamim and legspinner Rishad Hossain who was in fine form in the T20I series.

Bangladesh are playing with three pacers - Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib - and two spinners - Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam.

Soumya Sarkar will open the innings with Litton Das followed by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah in the pecking order.

Skipper Shanto said the hosts are happy to chase on a good surface where dew might come in to play in the latter part of the match.

"Happy to chase, looks good wicket, sometimes dew comes in the night so happy to chase. We played well against New Zealand recently and we have good memories," Shanto said at the toss.

"Looks like a good wicket, so there would be pressure on the team which bats second. Hopefully, openers and middle-order bat well in the 20 overs, I think then we will be able to score 300. We are playing with genuine five bowlers," Lankan captain Kusal Mendis said at the toss.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

Related News

