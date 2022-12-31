‘Gaadi aaraam se chalaya kar’: Old video of Dhawan warning Pant goes viral

Rishabh Pant was on Friday severely injured after suffering a car crash while returning to Delhi from Dehradun.

The 25-year-old suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and bruises on his back after his luxury car lost control and hit a road divider before bursting into flames, said Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh.

Pant has received a number of wishes online from within and outside the cricket fraternity.

At the same time, there has been a video that seems to have gone viral in the wake of the incident on Instagram.

The video is of an interview between Shikhar Dhawan and Pant done for the Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals, of whom the latter is captain.

"Any advice that you would like to give me?" Pant can be heard telling Dhawan in the video. "Any? Gaadi araam se chalaya kar (Drive a bit more slowly)," Dhawan replies and they both burst out laughing.

Pant is currently receiving treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun and is reportedly out of danger. He was given emergency treatment at the Saksham Hospital in Roorkee.

Pant, one of India's top cricketers, was driving to his hometown Roorkee to ring in the New Year with his family. He had just returned from the UAE where celebrated Christmas with friends after playing an active role in India's 2-0 Test series win in Bangladesh.

The cricketer reportedly dozed off around 5:30 am in the morning and lost control of his car. The driver and other staff of a Haryana Roadways bus passing by helped the cricketer get out of the burning car, he said, adding the car was completely charred in the accident.

"Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday. He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Roorkee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun," said police.