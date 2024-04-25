IPL Orange Cap race: Pant jumps to third with scintillating knock against Gujarat

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 April, 2024, 07:35 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 07:39 am

Related News

IPL Orange Cap race: Pant jumps to third with scintillating knock against Gujarat

Rishabh Pant jumped to the 3rd with his scintillating knock vs GT. Sai Sudharsan has managed to overtake Travis Head.

Hindustan Times
25 April, 2024, 07:35 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 07:39 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Rishabh Pant played another entertaining knock in his comeback season as Delhi Capitals outclassed Gujarat Titans on matchday 40 of the Indian Premier League season 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

The DC skipper smashed an unbeaten 88-run knock off just 43 balls to make sure DC recorded a thrilling four-run win over Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.

Pant and Axar Patel forged a match-changing century stand against Gujarat Titans. While Axar chipped in with a quick-fire 66 off 43 balls, Pant top-scored for the Capitals in the high-scoring encounter in Delhi. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Attacking senior fast bowler Mohit Sharma in the final over, Pant fired four sixes and one four as DC picked up 31 runs off the last six balls of the innings.

A captain's knock from Pant powered DC to a match-winning total of 224/4 in 20 overs. DC skipper Pant has made massive gains in the Orange Cap standings with his match-winning knock against the 2022 winners. Pant has amassed 342 runs in nine matches. He is placed third in the current Orange Cap standings.

Pant is behind Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has 349 runs in eight games. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli is still ruling the batting charts with 379 runs in eight matches this season. Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan has taken the fourth spot by surpassing Travis Head.

"Every day that I'm in the middle, I feel better. Every hour on the field matters, I love being on the field. I try to give it my 100% and it takes some time sometimes. I think the first six in the match gave me confidence in the game. The more time I spend in the centre, the better I feel," Pant said after the match.

Cricket

Rishabh Pant / IPL 2024 / Delhi capitals / Gujarat Titans

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

21h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will replace Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

Who will replace Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

11h | Videos
Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

13h | Videos
The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

15h | Videos
Will onion cold storage in Rajshahi reduce import dependence?

Will onion cold storage in Rajshahi reduce import dependence?

18m | Videos