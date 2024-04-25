IPL Orange Cap race: Pant jumps to third with scintillating knock against Gujarat

Rishabh Pant played another entertaining knock in his comeback season as Delhi Capitals outclassed Gujarat Titans on matchday 40 of the Indian Premier League season 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The DC skipper smashed an unbeaten 88-run knock off just 43 balls to make sure DC recorded a thrilling four-run win over Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.

Pant and Axar Patel forged a match-changing century stand against Gujarat Titans. While Axar chipped in with a quick-fire 66 off 43 balls, Pant top-scored for the Capitals in the high-scoring encounter in Delhi.

Attacking senior fast bowler Mohit Sharma in the final over, Pant fired four sixes and one four as DC picked up 31 runs off the last six balls of the innings.

A captain's knock from Pant powered DC to a match-winning total of 224/4 in 20 overs. DC skipper Pant has made massive gains in the Orange Cap standings with his match-winning knock against the 2022 winners. Pant has amassed 342 runs in nine matches. He is placed third in the current Orange Cap standings.

Pant is behind Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has 349 runs in eight games. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli is still ruling the batting charts with 379 runs in eight matches this season. Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan has taken the fourth spot by surpassing Travis Head.

"Every day that I'm in the middle, I feel better. Every hour on the field matters, I love being on the field. I try to give it my 100% and it takes some time sometimes. I think the first six in the match gave me confidence in the game. The more time I spend in the centre, the better I feel," Pant said after the match.