Former Sri Lanka captain Thirimanne ‘safe’ after car crash

Thirimanne was on pilgrimage with his family when his automobile collided with a lorry approaching from the opposite direction.

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 06:33 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Lahiru Thirimanne, former captain of Sri Lanka's men's cricket team, was hospitalised after being involved in a car accident in the northern city of Anuradhapura on Thursday.

Thirimanne was on pilgrimage with his family when his automobile collided with a lorry approaching from the opposite direction. 

A photo of Thirmanne's black automobile, completely smashed from the front, has circulated on social media. 

The 34-year-old was injured in an accident while competing in the Legends Cricket event in Pallekele for the New York Superstar Strikers.

"We wish to inform you that Lahiru Thirimanne and his family were involved in a small car accident while visiting the temple. Thankfully, they have been admitted to the hospital for observation," the New York Strikers said. 

"Fortunately, following a thorough medical assessment, we can confirm that they are all safe and sound, with no cause for concern. We appreciate the outpouring of concern and support from everyone during this time. We kindly request respect for their privacy as they recover," the New York Strikers said in a statement," the statement added. 

Thirimanne, who played 127 ODIs, 44 Tests and 26 T20Is, was part of Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2014.

Comments

