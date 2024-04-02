Mominul hits fifty but Bangladesh four down in pursuit of 511

Sports

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 03:12 pm

Related News

Mominul hits fifty but Bangladesh four down in pursuit of 511

Mominul Haque scored a half-century while chasing 511 but Bangladesh lost four wickets in the second session of day four of the second Test against Sri Lanka and reached 132-4 at tea.

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 03:12 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Mominul Haque scored a half-century while chasing 511 but Bangladesh lost four wickets in the second session of day four of the second Test against Sri Lanka and reached 132-4 at tea. 

Mahmudul Hasan Joy (24) and Zakir Hasan survived the eight overs in the first session unscathed but the former was bowled by Prabath Jayasuriya after misreading the bounce while trying to cut the ball. 

Zakir Hasan (19), who struck a fifty in the first innings, was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando. The southpaw played for the inward movement but the ball held its line and the thick edge then carried to slip where Dhananjaya de Silva stationed himself.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Najmul Hossain Shanto (20) capped the series with yet another low score after hanging around for an hour or so. Lahiru Kumara accounted for his wicket with a superb delivery. 

Mominul Haque counterattacked with a 55-ball half-ton but got out next ball attempting a sweep of left-arm spinner Jayasuriya. His innings was studded with eight fours and a maximum.

Sri Lanka declared their second innings at 157-7 and gave Bangladesh a target of 511, identical to the one they were given in the first Test as well. 

Bangladesh bowled quite well on the third day and the visitors ended the day at 102-6. Sri Lanka batted for an hour or so on the penultimate day of the match and added 55 runs to the total at the expense of a wicket.

Angelo Mathews, who up until this innings could not manage a big score in the series, top-scored with 56 with the help of five boundaries before getting dismissed by a beautiful delivery from Shakib Al Hasan.

Hasan Mahmud was the Tigers' best bowler in the second Test, picking up six wickets including a four-for in the second innings.

Top News / Cricket

Mominul Haque / Bangladesh Cricket League / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

2h | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

7h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Batteries are damaging the environment

Batteries are damaging the environment

1h | Videos
Yummy Kulfi Malai

Yummy Kulfi Malai

2h | Videos
Life is returning to the dead river

Life is returning to the dead river

3h | Videos
14 Volvo buses burnt in Demra depot

14 Volvo buses burnt in Demra depot

4h | Videos