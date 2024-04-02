Mominul hits fifty but Bangladesh four down in pursuit of 511

Mominul Haque scored a half-century while chasing 511 but Bangladesh lost four wickets in the second session of day four of the second Test against Sri Lanka and reached 132-4 at tea.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy (24) and Zakir Hasan survived the eight overs in the first session unscathed but the former was bowled by Prabath Jayasuriya after misreading the bounce while trying to cut the ball.

Zakir Hasan (19), who struck a fifty in the first innings, was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando. The southpaw played for the inward movement but the ball held its line and the thick edge then carried to slip where Dhananjaya de Silva stationed himself.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (20) capped the series with yet another low score after hanging around for an hour or so. Lahiru Kumara accounted for his wicket with a superb delivery.

Mominul Haque counterattacked with a 55-ball half-ton but got out next ball attempting a sweep of left-arm spinner Jayasuriya. His innings was studded with eight fours and a maximum.

Sri Lanka declared their second innings at 157-7 and gave Bangladesh a target of 511, identical to the one they were given in the first Test as well.

Bangladesh bowled quite well on the third day and the visitors ended the day at 102-6. Sri Lanka batted for an hour or so on the penultimate day of the match and added 55 runs to the total at the expense of a wicket.

Angelo Mathews, who up until this innings could not manage a big score in the series, top-scored with 56 with the help of five boundaries before getting dismissed by a beautiful delivery from Shakib Al Hasan.

Hasan Mahmud was the Tigers' best bowler in the second Test, picking up six wickets including a four-for in the second innings.