2-0 to Sri Lanka as Bangladesh suffer yet another crushing defeat in 2nd Test

Bangladesh were outplayed in all three departments of the game, yet again, as they suffered a 192-run defeat in the second Test at Chattogram.

The hosts were bundled out for 318 runs in their chase of a mammoth 511 runs. This was actually Bangladeesh's highest team total in the series after failing to reach the 200-run mark in the previous three innings.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the lone fighter with the tailenders with his unbeaten 81 runs but that only reduced the margin of defeat for the hosts.

Bangladeesh survived 18 overs in the first session of the fifth day's play with the final three wickets.

Taijul Isalm was the first batter to be dismissed on the day as Kamindu Mendis broke yet another partnershiip in Bangladesh's second innings. Hasan Mahmud accompanied Miraz for a while but he too departed after scoring 8 and Khaled Ahmed didn't last long to Lahiru Kumara's pace.

Miraz reemained unbeaten on 81 off 110 balls hitting 14 boundaries in his innings.

For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara picked up four wickets and Kamindu Mendis bagged three.

The hosts just weren't good enough throughout the Test series.

Sri Lanka with their first innings display almost out batted the hosts with a score of more than 500. Bangladesh in return folded up for a paltry score.

From then on, they were well behind the 8-ball and kept chasing the game. Sri Lanka were not convincing with the bat in the second dig but the hefty lead allowed them that cushion. They set a target of 511.

Bangladesh put up their best show with the bat but that also fell well short of the target.

Sri Lanka had won the T20Is 2-1, before Bangladesh hit back with a 2-1 ODI series victory. The Lankan sweep of the two Tests, though, means they finish by far the happier side.

Credit to Sri Lanka for having won the critical phases in both the Tests.

They suffered batting collapses in the first Test. But twin tons from the skipper Dhanjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis in both essays helped them overcome the challenge thrown at them by the hosts.

Bangladesh bowlers were insipid and failed to deliver the goods in both Tests.

The second Test though did saw Hasan Mahmud bowling his heart out in both the innings. He bowled with purpose and extracted whatever little was there on the deck.

But none of the Bangladeshi batters scored a ton in the two-match series and that went against them.

