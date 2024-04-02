Bangladesh cross 200 for the first time in series but Sri Lanka close in on Test whitewash

Bangladesh showed an improved batting performance on day four of the second Test in Chattogram but Sri Lanka are closing in on a 2-0 whitewash in the two-Test series as they need only four wickets on the final day to clinch the match.

At stumps on the fourth day, Bangladesh were 268-7, still requiring 243 runs to win. It was the first time Bangladesh crossed the 200-run mark in the series.

Mominul Haque struck his second fifty of the series - both in fourth innings - and finished the series with 175 runs at an average of 58.3.

Chasing a humongous 511, Mahmudul Hasan Joy (24) and Zakir Hasan survived the eight overs in the first session unscathed but the former was bowled by Prabath Jayasuriya after misreading the bounce while trying to cut the ball.

Zakir Hasan (19), who struck a fifty in the first innings, was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando. The southpaw played for the inward movement but the ball held its line and the thick edge then carried to slip where Dhananjaya de Silva stationed himself.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (20) capped the series with yet another low score after hanging around for an hour or so. Lahiru Kumara accounted for his wicket with a superb delivery.

Mominul counterattacked with a 55-ball half-ton but got out next ball attempting a sweep of left-arm spinner Jayasuriya. His innings was studded with eight fours and a maximum.

Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das looked solid in their 61-run stand. The duo were largely unharmed during their stay and it looked like Bangladesh would take the game to the fifth day.

Ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Mendis, who bowls off-break to left-handers and slow left arm to right-handers, broke the partnership by getting rid of Shakib Al Hasan on 36. The southpaw was livid with himself after he was deceived by the turn and lost his wicket. Nishan Madushka took a great catch at gully.

Litton was dismissed by Lahiru Kumara shortly after that for the third time in international cricket. The right-hander threw his wicket away as he could not resist himself from going for the pull shot in a delivery pitched way outside off. Litton now averages only nine against Kumara in seven innings in international cricket.

Shahadat Hossain (15), surprisingly demoted to number seven, again fell cheaply. Kamindu bowled off-break to him and spun the ball enough to trap him leg before.

Miraz looked at home as he struck seven boundaries in his unbeaten 49-ball-44 before play was called off on day four.

Sri Lanka declared their second innings at 157-7 and gave Bangladesh a target of 511, identical to the one they were given in the first Test as well.

Bangladesh bowled quite well on the third day and the visitors ended the day at 102-6. Sri Lanka batted for an hour or so on the penultimate day of the match and added 55 runs to the total at the expense of a wicket.

Angelo Mathews, who up until this innings could not manage a big score in the series, top-scored with 56 with the help of five boundaries before getting dismissed by a beautiful delivery from Shakib.

Hasan Mahmud was the Tigers' best bowler in the second Test, picking up six wickets including a four-for in the second innings.

Sri Lanka middle-order batter Dinesh Chandimal left Chattogram after a family medical emergency.

Sri Lanka won the first Test in Sylhet by 328 runs.