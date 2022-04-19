Former national team cricketer Mosharraf Rubel passes away
Rubel was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2019. He recovered after receiving treatment for one and a half years. But an MRI earlier this year suggested that the tumour had once again started to grow. Since then, he had been receiving chemotherapy.
Former Bangladesh national team cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel, 40, breathed his last on Wednesday at United Hospital in Gulshan. He had been receiving treatment for a brain tumour for a long time.
Rubel made his international debut for Bangladesh in 2008 against South Africa. He played five ODIs for the team. A domestic heavyweight, the left-arm spinner picked up 392 wickets in 112 first-class matches. His last appearance for Bangladesh came in 2016 against England.
