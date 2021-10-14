Former cricketer Mosharraf Rubel in ICU with brain tumor

Mosharraf Hossain Rubel, former left arm spinner of the Bangladesh cricket team, has been suffering from a brain tumour for a long time. Mosharraf has been receiving chemotherapy regularly but his health has suddenly deteriorated. He has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of United Hospital in Dhaka.

The matter has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Farhana Chaity, Mosharraf's wife. Chaity broke down while describing her husband's current condition.

"His health has deteriorated. He has been admitted to the ICU. Right now I don't have the strength or courage to talk. Please pray for him," said Chaity.

Mosharraf's wife also mentioned that his condition is not critical but his medical state isn't stable either.

The former cricketer has been suffering from brain tumour for three years. He received treatment in Singapore after the diagnosis. A lot of money was spent quickly and at one stage he stated that he would sell his flat.

Later the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and former cricketers came forward and Mosharraf has been receiving chemotherapy regularly. His activities on social media suggested that he had been getting better before he was admitted to the ICU as his health worsened.

Mosharraf has played five ODIs for Bangladesh. He was one of the most prolific performers in domestic cricket with 572 wickets to his name.