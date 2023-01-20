In-form Nasir unable to prevent Dhaka's slump as they face another defeat

Nasir Hossain continued his run-scoring form in the BPL but his half-century could not prevent yet another Dhaka Dominators loss, this time against Shakib Al Hasan's Fortune Barishal.

This was Barishal's fifth win in six games and they are currently second in the points table.

Shakib (30 off 17) and Iftikhar Ahmed (56* off 34) started from where they left off in the previous game to help them post 173 for five.

In reply, Mohammad Mithun (47 off 38) and Nasir (54* off 36) tried hard but Dhaka fell 13 short even though they lost just four wickets.

This was Dhaka's fifth loss in six games and they are currently at the bottom of the pile.