In-form Nasir unable to prevent Dhaka's slump as they face another defeat

Sports

TBS Report
20 January, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 10:56 pm

Related News

In-form Nasir unable to prevent Dhaka's slump as they face another defeat

In reply, Mohammad Mithun (47 off 38) and Nasir (54* off 36) tried hard but Dhaka fell 13 short even though they lost just four wickets. 

TBS Report
20 January, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 10:56 pm
Photo: Dhaka Dominators
Photo: Dhaka Dominators

Nasir Hossain continued his run-scoring form in the BPL but his half-century could not prevent yet another Dhaka Dominators loss, this time against Shakib Al Hasan's Fortune Barishal. 

This was Barishal's fifth win in six games and they are currently second in the points table. 

Shakib (30 off 17) and Iftikhar Ahmed (56* off 34) started from where they left off in the previous game to help them post 173 for five. 

In reply, Mohammad Mithun (47 off 38) and Nasir (54* off 36) tried hard but Dhaka fell 13 short even though they lost just four wickets. 

This was Dhaka's fifth loss in six games and they are currently at the bottom of the pile.

Cricket

Nasir Hossain / Dhaka dominators / Fortune Barishal / BPL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

12h | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why not Ridmik?

15h | Panorama
UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

1d | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

1d | TBS Entertainment
Black War: Mission Extreme 2 review

Black War: Mission Extreme 2 review

4h | TBS Entertainment
Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

14h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects
Economy

WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects