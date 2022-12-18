World Cup final is not just about Messi: France skipper Hugo Lloris

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
18 December, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 02:09 pm

Related News

World Cup final is not just about Messi: France skipper Hugo Lloris

Standing in his way is the French side led by Lloris, who during the press conference ahead of the final, said, as quoted by Reuters, that the event is too important to focus on just one player like Messi. The France shot-stopper said that the game was not just about the Argentina captain.

TBS Report
18 December, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 02:09 pm
World Cup final is not just about Messi: France skipper Hugo Lloris

France skipper Hugo Lloris has said that the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday is not just about Argentina star Lionel Messi.

Messi is set to enter his second World Cup final against France and the 35-year-old is looking to sign off by winning the trophy that has eluded him in his career.

Standing in his way is the French side led by Lloris, who during the press conference ahead of the final, said, as quoted by Reuters, that the event is too important to focus on just one player like Messi. The France shot-stopper said that the game was not just about the Argentina captain.

"The event is too important to focus on one player. It's a final between two great nations," said Lloris.

"When you face this kind of player (Messi), you have to pay attention to him, but this game is not just about him."

France have been known to be flexible with their formations during the tournament and Lloris said that there will be a game plan to respect in the final.

"You have to be willing to suffer at times. You have to make the most of the good situations, too," said Lloris.

"Tomorrow there will be a game plan to respect. We are still studying this team and preparing for this big game. There are always things we are not prepared for.

"To face that we need a perfect mindset, to be ready to go above and beyond. We know that we are capable of playing with possession and on the counter-attack. We have a lot of fast players offensively. The strength of our team is that we can adapt to any type of scenario."

When asked to compare the 2022 and 2018 finals against Croatia, Lloris refused to look back and said that the team is aiming to finish in the best way possible.

"We want to write our own story. We want to finish it in the best way possible. As long as nothing is done, the hardest part is still to come," said Lloris.

"We have to be ready to surpass ourselves, to make the effort despite the circumstances with the virus, despite the fatigue. We must finish the job".

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Lionel Messi / Argentina Football Team / France Football Team / Hugo Lloris

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Moroccan players showed support for Palestine by celebrating with Palestine&#039;s flag. photo: Collected/Twitter

Not just a game: Why sports and politics cannot be separated

3h | Panorama
As the wedding season is dawning on us, the demand for both rented and pre-owned items is surging. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/Filmism

Why not rent your wedding attire?

6h | Mode
TBS Illustration

Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

5h | Mode
There are four or five such sculpture shops in Savar that do commissioned work and take orders to make animal statues and sculptures. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When art is not art anymore

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Mbappe win a consecutive World Cup?

Can Mbappe win a consecutive World Cup?

55m | TBS SPORTS
Can Messi win the World Cup?

Can Messi win the World Cup?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Little devil Griezmann

Little devil Griezmann

2h | TBS SPORTS
A meal for a good deed

A meal for a good deed

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

6
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr