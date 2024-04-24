Former Argentina striker Tevez hospitalised

Sports

Reuters
24 April, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 05:22 pm

Related News

Former Argentina striker Tevez hospitalised

Tevez, who made 76 appearances for Argentina and played as a striker for Boca Juniors, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, took charge of Independiente in August 2023.

Reuters
24 April, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 05:22 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Former Argentina international Carlos Tevez has been hospitalised due to chest pain, Club Atletico Independiente, the Argentine club he now coaches, said on Tuesday.

Tevez, who made 76 appearances for Argentina and played as a striker for Boca Juniors, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, took charge of Independiente in August 2023.

The Buenos Aires-based club Independiente said the 40-year-old had been hospitalised at the Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro after complaining of chest pain.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"They (the hospital) carried out the corresponding studies and they were satisfactory," said in a statement.

"Carlos Tevez will be hospitalised as a precaution until the corresponding studies are completed."

Tevez won two Premier League titles with United and one with City, as well as two Serie A titles with Juventus. After retiring in 2021, Tevez had a stint in charge of Rosario Central in 2022.

Top News / Football

Carlos Tevez / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

9h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

30m | Videos
Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

2h | Videos
Subsidies to the pharmaceutical industry in Europe

Subsidies to the pharmaceutical industry in Europe

3h | Videos
Sitakunda women receive training on palmyra palm nursery management, handicrafts

Sitakunda women receive training on palmyra palm nursery management, handicrafts

5h | Videos