We did not come to World Cup for picnic: Saudi coach 

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report 
22 November, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 08:50 pm

Before the Saudi Arabia team stunned Argentina in their World Cup opening match, Hervé Renard, the head coach, had infused their confidence level by instilling a high voltage of fighting spirit.

Addressing a press conference on Monday (21 November), the French coach emphasised that the Green Falcons did not come to the Qatar World Cup 2022 for a picnic, but to fight to make all Saudis proud of their team.

"We have to be at a higher level of this tournament and we must make Saudis proud of their team, and this matter is the most important thing we cherish," Renard said at the press conference.

"We know how difficult the World Cup is, and we have enough enthusiasm and motivation to compete in the matches. We have worked hard for years to participate and are happy with the start of the tournament."

Renard has been serving as the Saudi coach for three years.

Regarding the challenges in facing Argentina, and its superstar Lionel Messi, Renard had said: "We know exactly with whom we will play, and for this, we have to focus well, and we have a high amount of fighting spirit, which will be reflected in the field."

He had stressed at the same time the preparedness of Salman Al-Faraj and all the goalkeepers, led by Muhammad Al-Owais, to participate in the match. 

The preparedness of Saudi players has been proven following their 2-1 victory over favourite Argentina. Saudi keeper Muhammad Al-Owais bagged the player of the match award by catching almost everything and anything shot targeting the goal throughout the match. 
 

