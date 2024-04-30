Argentine unions strike to protest Milei reforms, pressure lawmakers

World+Biz

Reuters
30 April, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 02:15 pm

Related News

Argentine unions strike to protest Milei reforms, pressure lawmakers

The strike started just after lawmakers in Argentina's lower house of Congress began debate on two sweeping economic reform bills proposed by Milei that call for privatisations and tighter fiscal policy, as well as taxes on high salaries and a labour reform

Reuters
30 April, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 02:15 pm
Argentina&#039;s President Javier Milei speaks during a business event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 26, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo
Argentina's President Javier Milei speaks during a business event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 26, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

Argentina's oilseed and maritime worker unions kicked off a strike on Monday to protest a labour reform bill backed by radical libertarian President Javier Milei, which lawmakers began debating earlier in the day.

Argentina is one of the world's main exporters of processed soybeans and revenue from commodity exports are a major source of foreign currency needed to pay down debt and finance imports for the cash-strapped government amid a prolonged economic slide. 

The SOEA oilseed union operates in the Rosario area, home to most of the country's soybean processing plants and ports. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The strike started just after lawmakers in Argentina's lower house of Congress began debate on two sweeping economic reform bills proposed by Milei that call for privatisations and tighter fiscal policy, as well as taxes on high salaries and a labour reform.

Daniel Succi, the union's secretary general, said the strike will continue while the congressional session lasts.

"Afterwards, we'll see; we'll evaluate," he said. 

Milei took power in December pledging to slash public spending and stave off hyperinflation, but his reform push has faced stiff resistance from centre-left opponents.

"We have a total stop of activity," Alejandro Vargas, a United Maritime Workers Union (SOMU) leader, told local television.

The maritime union also called for demonstrations at Congress on Tuesday.

The bills up for debate include provisions to lower the threshold for salaries subject to income tax, part of a slimmed-down version of an earlier Milei-backed package. 

Gustavo Idigoras, who heads Argentina's oilseeds and grains exporters chamber, said he agreed with the union's opposition to changes to the income tax, but expressed worry. 

"This industry pays very good salaries, so it's contradictory to paralyse it (with a strike), making those who provide these jobs lose money," said Idigoras.

The lower house session is expected to be drawn out and could last until Tuesday.

Top News

Argentina / Javier Milei / Workers strike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

6h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

19h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

1h | Videos
Hunter to bird conservationist

Hunter to bird conservationist

2h | Videos
Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

16h | Videos
Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

17h | Videos