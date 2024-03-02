Blue cards absent from latest changes by football's lawmakers

It was reported in February that blue cards were set to be part of a trial of sin bins at higher levels of the professional game.

A controversial sin bin trial featuring blue cards was absent from the latest changes made by football's lawmakers to improve player behaviour on Saturday.

It was reported in February that blue cards were set to be part of a trial of sin bins at higher levels of the professional game.

Details of the trial were believed to have been close to publication by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) last month.

But the negative response to the proposal from Premier League managers like Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou played a role in the trial details being delayed.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Friday that he "wasn't aware" blue cards were intended to be used in the trial and said his organisation was "completely opposed" to the idea.

Following IFAB's annual general meeting in Scotland on Saturday, a press release from the lawmakers said two other protocols designed to help referees regulate player behaviour had been approved.

Referees now have the option to create captain-only zones and cooling-off areas in the event of mass confrontations.

But there was no mention of the sin bin trial or blue cards, only that "current guidelines to temporary dismissals in youth and grassroots football" had been "improved".

"Any potential wider application will only be considered once the impact of these changes have been reviewed," the statement said.

