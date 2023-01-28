FIFA bans four Uruguay players for World Cup chaos

Sports

Reuters
28 January, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 03:09 pm

Related News

FIFA bans four Uruguay players for World Cup chaos

FIFA launched proceedings against the players who angrily harangued the referee after crashing out of the tournament in Qatar, despite beating Ghana 2-0 in their final group match on 2 December. 

Reuters
28 January, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 03:09 pm
FIFA bans four Uruguay players for World Cup chaos

Uruguay's Fernando Muslera and Jose Maria Gimenez were hit with four-match bans by FIFA on Friday, while Diego Godin and Edinson Cavani were suspended for a game each after they confronted the referee following their World Cup match against Ghana.

FIFA launched proceedings against the players who angrily harangued the referee after crashing out of the tournament in Qatar, despite beating Ghana 2-0 in their final group match on 2 December. 

In the Group H deciders, Uruguay had one foot in the last-16 before South Korea scored in stoppage time to beat Portugal 2-1 and went through by virtue of scoring one goal more than the South Americans over their three matches.

German referee, Daniel Siebert, decided not to award penalties for tackles on Darwin Nunez in the opening half and Cavani in the dying minutes, with striker Luis Suarez saying after the game that FIFA was "against Uruguay".

The players will also have to carry out football-related community service, and will pay fines of up to 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,701).

The Uruguayan FA was additionally fined 50,000 Swiss francs for the behaviour of its supporters and team members, FIFA said.

Uruguay were also ordered to partially close their stadium for their next FIFA "A" international match as hosts.

Football

Uruguay Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pet cafes: Where love for food and animals cohabit

4h | Food
Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

7h | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

1h | TBS World
Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

1d | TBS Stories
Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund