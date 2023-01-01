Suarez signs two-year deal with Brazilian club Gremio

Sports

AFP
01 January, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 02:19 pm

Related News

Suarez signs two-year deal with Brazilian club Gremio

The 35-year-old had returned to his boyhood club Nacional last summer, scoring eight goals in 14 matches to help them win the Uruguayan league title. 

AFP
01 January, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 02:19 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Uruguayan international striker Luis Suarez has signed a two-year contract with Brazilian club Gremio, the Porto Alegre side announced on Saturday.

The 35-year-old had returned to his boyhood club Nacional last summer, scoring eight goals in 14 matches to help them win the Uruguayan league title. 

Suarez played at the World Cup in Qatar without scoring as his country were eliminated in the group stages. 

"HE'S AT GREMIO! One of the greatest in the history of Uruguay, Luis Suarez arrives to continue his victorious journey, this time wearing our jersey!" Gremio posted on Twitter. 

"Scorer, multi-titled, warrior! Welcome, Luisito!"

The club confirmed that Suarez had signed until December 2024.

Suarez first left Nacional in 2006 for a season at Dutch club FC Groningen before spending four years at Ajax Amsterdam.

He joined the Premier League in 2011 and spent three seasons in Liverpool before moving to Spain where he played for Barcelona from 2014 to 2020 and then Atletico Madrid until the end of last season. 

With Barca he won the Champions League in 2015, and La Liga four times. He was again crowned La Liga champion with Atletico in 2021.

Football

luis suarez / Uruguay Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

2023: A challenging year ahead for an entrepreneur

6h | Panorama
With the help of his two brothers, Mahbubur Rahman opened the Tica Bangldesh office in Mohakhali in 2014. Photo: TBS

A fishing store that sells you a hobby

6h | Panorama
Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

6h | Panorama
Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

21h | TBS Stories
Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

20h | TBS Stories
The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh