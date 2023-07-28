Former Uruguay captain Godin to retire

Former Uruguay skipper Diego Godin will retire after this weekend's game with Velez Sarsfeld, a club source said on Thursday.

Godin, 37, made the last of his 161 national appearances at the 2022 World Cup.

He had club spells with Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Villarreal in Europe and won LaLiga with Atleti in 2014.

Godin, his country's most capped player, joined Argentine outfit Velez Sarsfeld last year on a deal until this December but will leave his contract early.

"It's true, Diego has decided that Sunday will be his last game," the source told AFP.

"After that, he'll go back to Uruguay and will no longer play."

The peak of his international career was the 2010 World Cup as Uruguay finished fourth and he played in three further editions of the tournament.

Godin also won the 2011 Copa America with La Celeste as well as the Europa League twice with Atletico.