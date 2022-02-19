Faulkner accuses PSL of not honouring his contractual agreement, withdraws from last 2 matches

19 February, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 10:28 pm

An Australian fast bowler has withdrawn prematurely from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after accusing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasn't honoured his contractually agreed payments and termed his treatment by the board "a disgrace".

"I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I've had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I've been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I'm sure you all understand my position."

The PCB issued a brief statement saying it had "regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations" and that the board would shortly release a detailed statement.

According to ESPNCricinfo, a payment was deposited in an account provided by Faulkner but it was no longer used by the 31-year-old. He then asked the PCB to transfer the money to another account in his name, only for the bank to decline the request for a refund of the initial money.

It is further reported that Faulkner went on to throw his bat and helmet in the hotel chandelier after he was made aware of this.

Faulkner played six PSL games this season, taking six wickets and scoring 49 runs. He had not played the Gladiators' last three games and had reportedly grown increasingly agitated over the matter.

