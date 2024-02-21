Babar fastest to 10,000 T20 runs

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 06:14 pm

The former Pakistan skipper needed just six runs on Wednesday to make the record his own. It was Babar's second consecutive fifty in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). He smashed Protea wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi to get to his half-century.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pakistan batting icon Babar Azam became the fastest man to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in T20s. On Wednesday, on his way to a 51-ball-72 against Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar broke T20 legend Chris Gayle's record. Gayle had reached the milestone in his 285th innings. Babar took just 271 to achieve the feat.

The former Pakistan skipper needed just six runs on Wednesday to make the record his own. It was Babar's second consecutive fifty in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). He smashed Protea wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi to get to his half-century. 

Before the PSL, Babar participated in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Rangpur Riders where he helped them win quite a few games on slow wickets.

An exceptionally talented stroke-maker, Babar is one of the most consistent batters across formats. He is also the fastest man to reach 3000 T20I runs and 5000 ODI runs. 

Fondly called "King" by his fans, Babar is often compared to Indian cricket great Virat Kohli. Kohli, though, reached the milestone of 10,000 T20 runs in 299 innings. 

Babar is the second Pakistani batter to achieve the feat. Shoaib Malik, who is now the second-highest run-getter in T20s, was the first to do so.

