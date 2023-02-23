Wasim Akram has dressing room outburst, kicks chairs after Karachi Kings lose in PSL

Wasim Akram, the legendary Pakistan cricketer and now the president of Karachi Kings, vented out his frustration after his side lost yet another last-over thriller - Karachi Kings' third one in the last over and fourth loss overall this season - in PSL against the Multan Sultans on Wednesday.

The former left-arm pacer was seen kicking the chairs kept in front of him in the dressing room after the last ball of the match was bowled and Karachi lost by three runs.

The anger, disappointment and frustration were evidently visible on captain Imad Wasim's face too after he failed to clear the fence when five runs were needed off the last ball.

Needing 22 off fast bowler Abbas Afridi's final over, Imad and Ben Cutting hit a six each and brought down the target to six runs off four deliveries.

However, Cutting holed out at long off and Afridi kept his nerve on the final two deliveries to pull off a thrilling finish.

Photos and videos of Akram's outburst went viral on social media.

The fans were shocked to see the legendary cricketer failing to control his emotions.

Karachi were well and truly in the chase, needing 84 runs in eight overs with seven wickets in hand when captain Wasim joined Shoaib Malik in the middle.

The partnership, however, never quite managed to stay on course with the 10 runs per over required rate.

Malik struggled to put the spinners away and when he was finally dismissed for 13 off 19 balls, the asking rate had gone up to 16 runs per over.

Wasim and Ben Cutting did their best in the final two overs but it wasn't enough to take their side over the line.

Chasing 197 for victory, their innings ended at 193.

Wasim Akram is so angry and rightly so, after the first ball of the last over it was Karachi King's game to lose and they did it.

Earlier, captain Mohammad Rizwan's blistering unbeaten 110 off 64 balls — his maiden PSL century — powered Multan to a strong 196-2.

James Vince (75 off 34 balls) nearly upstaged Rizwan by plundering six sixes and seven fours as Karachi motored to 72-0 inside the first six overs of batting powerplay before ending up three runs short of the target.

Multan fell to defending champions Lahore Qalandars in its season opener but has since beaten the remaining four franchises: Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Karachi.

Multan pulled back nicely when leg-spinner Usama Mir had Matthew Wade (20) trapped leg before wicket off his first ball and Vince got run-out after Haider Ali refused to go for a quick single in the 10th over.

Fast bowler Ihsanullah and left-arm spinner Khushdil Shah bowled impeccably in the middle-overs before captain Imad Wasim brought Karachi back in the hunt at the back end of the run-chase with an unbeaten 46 off 26 balls which featured five towering sixes.

Rizwan's tally followed his three half-centuries in the last four games and left-hander Shan Masood (51) finally raised his first half-century this season against a weakened Karachi bowling attack.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir was ruled out of the game due to a groin injury and his replacement — paceman Mohammad Umar (44-1) — proved too expensive.

Rizwan struggled early in the innings but dominated both pace and spin in the second half of the innings after Masood holed out at deep square leg which ended up a solid 85-run opening stand off 62 balls.

Rizwan played exquisite shots on both sides of the wickets that included 10 fours and four sixes as he also dominated the spin of Imran Tahir and Shoaib Malik with sweep shots.

Rizwan raised his century in the penultimate over by smashing fast bowler Akif Javed for two sixes before scampering for two runs by cutting the pacer on the off-side as he anchored Multan to a challenging total.

